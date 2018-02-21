Rohith Vemula’s mother accepts compensation from Hyderabad University

Hyderabad (Telangana): The mother of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, who allegedly committed suicide, has accepted a compensation of Rs 8 Lakh from the University of Hyderabad. Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith Vemula said her lawyers had advised her to take it.

Vemula, a research scholar at the Hyderabad Central University, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room on January 17, 2016. He was allegedly upset over disciplinary action taken against him by the university. His suicide had triggered a huge political furore with the then HRD Minister, Smriti Irani, coming under attack along with Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya for having written a letter related to the matter.