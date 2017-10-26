Roads in MP better than US: Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is presently on a visit to the US, has said that roads in his home state are better than those in America.

“When I took the road route after landing at the airport in Washington then I felt that the roads in Madhya Pradesh are far better than those in America,” he said in a tweet which went viral on social media.

Chouhan is participating in various programmes in the US during his visit, reports IANS.

The Chief Minister, who threw light on the policies aimed at promoting tourism in Madhya Pradesh, also invited investors to his state.

He also spoke about the philosophy of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay at an event organised on Tuesday by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) and the Indian Embassy at Russel Senate Caucus Room in Washington DC.

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of the US Congress elected from Hawaii, met Chouhan in Washington during which the two held discussions on a range of issues.

Gabbard during the discussion said that public service is the biggest religion in political life. The Chief Minister on his part briefed her about the rapid development in Madhya Pradesh.

Gabbard, the youngest member to be elected in 2002 to the state legislature at the age of 21, had taken her oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita.