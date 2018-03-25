RLD, Nishad Party expel MLAs for cross-voting in RS polls in UP

Lucknow/Gorakhpur: The RLD and the NISHAD Party on Saturday expelled their MLAs for voting against party directives in the just concluded Rajya Sabha polls.

RLD chief Ajit Singh expelled his lone MLA in the UP Assembly Sahender Singh Chauhan. NISHAD Party president Sanjay Nishad announced the expulsion of MLA Vijay Misra.

MLA Sahendra Singh Chaudhan kept the party leadership in the dark and worked against its directives. Hobnobbing with the BJP, he cast his vote as part of a conspiracy. He has been expelled by party president Chaudhary Ajit Singh, an RLD release issued in Lucknow read.

At a presser in Lucknow, Mayawati said the RLD MLA did not vote in favour of the BSP nominee,reports PTI.

According to a report from Gorakhpur, the NISHAD Party expelled dissident MLA Vijay Mishra, who represented the Gyanpur seat in the Assembly, and also cancelled his primary membership.