Home / India / RK Nagar to go for by-polls today

RK Nagar to go for by-polls today

— By Asia News International | Dec 21, 2017 08:13 am
Chennai: Bypoll elections for prestigious RK Nagar constituency will be conducted today. In Tamil Nadu, campaigning for the high-stakes bypoll came to an end yesterday.

Counting of votes will be held on December 24. The bypoll necessitated as the constituency fell vacant after the death of AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa in last December.

The bypoll was earlier scheduled for April 12 earlier this year, but was cancelled following allegations that sums of money were distributed in a vote-for-cash scam.


