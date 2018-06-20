RJD leaders, booked under POCSO Act, given bail

Gaya: A number of RJD leaders, including its sitting MLA and a former MP and a minister, booked for forcing a minor gang rape victim to narrate her ordeals and video graphing her in breach of POCSO Act, were granted bail today by a city court.

All the RJD leaders, who faced the charges of breaching the minor victim’s right of privacy in violation of the POCSO Act and interfering with the police probe in the case were the members of the party’s fact finding team, sent to Gaya by Bihar’s former Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav on June 16.

The RJD leaders, who were given bail today by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sanjay Kumar included RJD national general secretary and former state minister Alok Mehta, local MLA Surendra Yadav, former MP Ramji Manjhi and the state president of the party’s women’s wing Abha Lata, besides three others.

The court granted bail to all the RJD leaders on a personal bond worth Rs 10,000 by each of them.

An FIR had been lodged against the RJD leaders at the Medical College police station in the town, wherein they had been accused of preparing a video footage of the girl after forcing her out of the police vehicle and making her narrate her ordeal in full public view.

Their acts breached POCSO Act and various penal provisions including interfering with the police investigation and preventing them from discharging their duty.

A group of armed youths had gang-raped the girl and her mother in Konch police station area of the district on June 13 while her father looked on helplessly with his hands and feet tied to a tree beside the road.