Rift in West Bengal Cong over Mamata’s inclusion

GRAND ALLIANCE AGAINST MODI

Rahul felt confused when some of the veterans laid stress on a tie-up with the CPI(M) in the party’s long-term interest and yet advocated a pact with Trinamul to perform relatively better in the Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi : Congress President Rahul Gandhi faced another obstacle in his efforts to form a “grand alliance” of all parties to oust Prime Minister Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He was stuck by the Uttar Pradesh leaders warning that the Congress will be decimated if it aligns with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party that have already teamed up caring little for the Congress as if it doesn’t exist.

The latest is the confusion in the West Bengal unit of the Congress where the party leaders were vertically divided in a consultation Rahul had on Friday as one section supported alliance with Trinamul Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee while a slightly larger number pitched for a truck with the CPI(M).

Rahul has been interacting with leaders from every state before finalising the strategy for the 2019 elections. The party sources said although the decision will be taken in every state keeping in mind the primary objective of preventing Narendra Modi from returning to power, Rahul is going through the consultation process to understand the local dynamics.

In his meeting with 26 West Bengal leaders, including five MPs, Rahul felt confused when some of the veterans laid stress on a tie-up with the CPI(M) in the party’s long-term interest and yet advocated a pact with Trinamul to perform relatively better in the Lok Sabha polls. He doesn’t know if the CPI(M) will agree to have any truck if the Congress wants to pull Mamata’s Trinamul also in the grand alliance.

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan, Behrampore MLA Manoj Chakraborty and former Raiganj MP Deepa Dasmunshi were avowedly against any proximity to Trinamul, asserting that it is Mamata’s agenda to destroy the Congress in the state.

Others like Rajya Sabha member Pradip Bhattacharya, Farakka MLA Mainul Haque, Malda South MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury and Malda North MP Mausam Noor were in favour of an understanding with Mamata while former state president Somen Mitra remained non-committal.

As the scenario is developing, there may be two separate alliances of the opposition parties, both vowing to oust Modi from power and the exercise that may begin in the coming days on how to ensure the two alliances do not cut into the votes of each other to give the BJP advantage.

Mamata Bannerjee is just waiting for the Congress to open its cards as otherwise it is game for building up an alliance minus the Congress by teaming up with Odisha chief minister Patnaik’s BJD, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).