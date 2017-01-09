Reward announced on arrest of SP MLA’s brothers in murder case

Balrampur (UP) : Police on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 2,500 on information leading to the arrest of two brothers of Samajwadi Party MLA Jagram Paswan in connection with the alleged killing of a man in a road rage incident.

Annu Paswan and Sadhu Paswan, who are the brothers of the SP MLA from Balrampur, were allegedly involved in the incident that took place on March 5 night. They said the accused had shot dead Jairam Yadav (40) following a dispute over their vehicles brushing past each other. —PTI