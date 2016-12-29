Reviewing IT Act to reinforce security of digital transactions: Minister

New Delhi: Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that his ministry is examining whether any changes in the IT Act are needed to “reinforce the security of digital transactions”.

The minister also admitted that there are “challenges” in digital transactions but the government is “addressing” these.

“We are taking steps to boost digital transactions and make them more secure. In this connection I have asked the IT Secretary to see if the IT Act, 2000, needs certain reinforcements to take care of security needs of digital transactions,” Prasad said.

“I have told the secretary this must be examined and the report must come with follow up action within a fortnight,” he added.

On being asked about various hiccups, consumers encounter sometimes while making payments through their phones or cards – such as money is deducted but transaction is shown as failed – Prasad said there were indeed some issues but they were being sorted out.

“I admit there are challenges in digital transactions and we have to address them. For example, sometimes accidents occur on highways. But does it mean that highways should be closed,” he asked.