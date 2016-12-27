BJP social media cell conspired Aamir Khan’s removal from Snapdeal

Last year, this time around Aamir Khan was in some serious trouble for his comments on ‘rising intolerance’ in the country. Aamir was sacked as the brand ambassador of the e-commerce platform Snapdeal following his comments.

A year later the issue has once again come to light, alleging involvement of a BJP social media cell influencing the decision to remove Aamir Khan as the brand ambassador.

A former volunteer of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) social media team, Sadhavi Khosla has come out in the open and has revealed that the BJP social media cell was instructed by the party’s IT cell head, to build pressure on e-commerce platform Snapdeal to drop the actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador.

According to Indian Express report, Sadhavi Khosla she shared purported WhatsApp messages sent to her with journalist Swati Chaturvedi whose book I am a Troll is being published by Juggernaut.

As per reports, BJP IT cell head, Arvind Gupta has messaged Khosla about a social media campaign to remove Aamir Khan as the brand ambassador of Snapdeal, which was supposed to be carried out by the social media team of BJP.

According to the newspaper report, in one message from Gupta, purportedly sent to Khosla two days after Khan’s comments, stated: “Sign the Petition to Snapdeal India. Appeal Snapdeal to drop Aamir Khan from their ads.” It provided the link to sign an online petition. At the end of January 2016, Snapdeal did not renew Khan’s contract.

When Gupta’s comments were sought, he sent an email response acknowledging that he heads the party’s IT department. But rejecting Khosla’s claims, he said she “supports the Congress” and “has all reasons to publish unsubstantiated claims”, and that Chaturvedi is basing her “fictitious stories on the same due to vested interests”

Gupta said BJP never “encouraged trolling” and had published social media guidelines on its website. He said he “does not directly supervise social media activities since 2015 when the party structure was reorganised”. He said the social media cell of the BJP is being headed by another person since July 2015 the Indian Express report further said.

Another WhatsApp message of November 24, 2015 — a day after Khan’s statement — from HDL (in her book, Chaturvedi writes that it stands for Hindu Defence League) that Khosla shared, stated: “Time to attack Snapdeal like…(we) did with greenply plywood and forced them to withdraw the defamatory ad!! Snapdeal customer care number…& threaten of negative publicity & ruining business if amir khan is not kicked out from brand ambassadorship!! Let’s show Hindu unity.”

On the attacks on Aamir Khan, Khosla said: “For 25 years, they were our superstars. Now for the past two years, they have become terrorists?” Members of the social media cell, Khosla said, were told what to tweet, what hashtags to use, and were also given a “hit list” of journalists including Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai to be “constantly attacked”.