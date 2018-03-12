Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar, schools, colleges to remain closed today
Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Monday to maintain law and order in the wake of the killing of three militants earlier in the day, police said. The militants including one from Srinagar were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Anantnag district.
Apprehending protests, the authorities imposed restrictions in areas under the jurisdictions of Soura and four other police station areas, the police said. All schools and colleges will also remain shut. Exams scheduled for Monday by the Kashmir University were postponed. The militants were identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar, Syed Owais and Sabzar Ahmad Sofi, both from Anantnag district. Before joining the militant ranks, Fazli was pursuing a B.Tech course in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri district.
