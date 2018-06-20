Resignations of BJP MLAs not handed over to Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: The BJP, Mufti Mehbooba’s coalition partner of three years, was not the one to inform her of the break-up. Sources say Ms Mufti was in her office when she received a phone call from Governor NN Vohra. Soon after the governor’s call, Mufti went to his residence and resigned.

In Delhi, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta, who was recently appointed her deputy, however, claimed that the resignations of all BJP Ministers had been sent to the Chief Minister. That Mufti was caught off-guard was also indicated by her predecessor Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, who said the “rug had been pulled from under her feet”. “She was cutting ribbons while the BJP was cutting her legs from under her. How I wish she had left with her head held high and her dignity intact! She was J&K’s CM, not of the BJP/PDP.’’

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has a 6-year tenure, but there is no prospect of any elected government for the remaining two and a half years as the PDP has just 29 MLAs in the 87-member House. Unless, of course, Mehbooba gets the backing of the National Conference which has 15 MLAs. Former Chief Minister leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has already ruled out the Congress – which has 12 MLAs — aligning with the PDP to prevent imposition of Governor’s rule. Even otherwise, together they do not constitute a majority. This practically means Central rule in Jammu and Kashmir as the state constitution does not allow for President’s rule. However, it is not clear whether the Assembly will be dissolved or kept in suspended animation to give a chance to another elected government.