New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Ray celebration on 26th January 2017 in the capital, strict security arrangement have been made along India-Nepal, Indo-Pak, also at adjoining states, and, like Jaiselmer, Dighalbank, Mohmari, Dhantola, Kanchanbari, Singhimadi, Bikaner, Ganganagar, and, Barmer.

The BSF jawans started patrolling in the capital, and, police are also keeping a close eye. The 12th Battalion adjacent near the border transit, and, non transit camp are under surveillance, and, every unknown person is being checked. The CRPF has also stepped up vigil in the Maoist-affected areas of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

According to Live Mint news paper CRPF spokesperson Rajiv Kumar said, “We are not leaving anything to chance. Security has been stepped up across all sensitive regions. In Kashmir, we are taking extra care after last year’s episode.”

According to police, restriction on plying heavy vehicles would remain in force from 8.30 pm to 12.30 pm on Wednesday and Thursday. In Delhi, more than 62,000 personnel have been deployed by Delhi police, Border Security Force (BSF), The Central Reserve police Force (CRPF) and NSG.

This year Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, and, Crowned Prince of UAE, will be the Chief Guest at this year’s Republic Day parade. He is on a three-day visit, and, has pledged to invest 75 dollars of its sovereignty wealth fund into Indian projects.