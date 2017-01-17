Rebels, daughters and sons dominate BJP list in U’khand

New Delhi : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced party tickets in Uttarakhand to most of the Congress rebels defecting to bring down the Harish Rawat-led Congress government, with the exception of former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna who had led the revolt. He is brother of former UP Congress president Rita Bahuguna Joshi whose Lucknow seat has been kept in abeyance.

The party released the list of 149, including the sitting MLAs, in Uttar Pradesh, 64 candidates in the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly and the remaining six candidates, four of them sitting MLAs, in Punjab that goes to poll first on February 4 along with Goa.

Union Health Minister Jagat Pakash Nadda, who released the lists, said the party”s central election committee will meet on Tuesday to consider candidates for the remaining seats in the 403-member UP Assembly.

Many sons and daughters of the party leaders have been favoured in Uttarakhand. Vijay Bahuguna”s second son Saurabh has been given ticket from Sitarganj while former CM and present MP General B C Khanduri”s daughter Ritu Khanduri Bhushan gets ticket from Yamkeshwar whole Former state minister Matuhar Singh”s son Vinod Kandhari has been accommodated from Deoprayag.

Yashpal Arya, a senior minister in the Harish Rawat Government who defected to the BJP only on Monday, was given the Bajpur ticket even before he formally joined the party.

The Uttarakhand list also includes former Railway MoS Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal while Harak Singh Rawat, who also played a key role in the mass defection of the Congress MLAs, has been fielded from Kotdwara.

BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma, who is the party”s face as a spokesman since Narendra Modi came to power, has been accommodated to contest from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The second and final Punjab list includes former health miniser Manoranjan Kalia from Jalandhar Central and three sitting MLAs Ahil Joshi (Amritsar North), Somprakash (Phagwara) and Surjeet Jyani (Fazilka). The two other candidates are Mohindra Bhagat (Jalandhar West) and Parmindra Sharma (Anandpur Sahib).