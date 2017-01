Ready to take on Amarinder from Patiala, says J J Singh

Patiala : Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh may see himself locked in an electoral battle with another former soldier, J J Singh, for the Patiala assembly seat during the polls in the state.

Singh, a former army general, today said he was ready to take on Amarinder as an SAD candidate from the PCC president’s bastion.

Though he has not yet been announced formally as the candidate from the seat, Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra has said a “famous personality” would be pitted by the party against Amarinder.

“Yes, I am ready for my third innings now, as I served in the Army and also as the governor of Arunachal Pardesh” Singh said.

Underlining his close association with Patiala, Singh said his family had shifted there after Partition and the place had been home to him for years. “It is time I pay something back to Patiala socially, politically and economically,” he said.

Singh was 2 years old when his family had shifted here from Rawalpindi.

The former sodier visited Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib here to pay obeisance where he was given a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) by the head granthi Pranaam Singh.

Punjab goes to polls on February 4. —PTI