Re-polling in six booths of Tripura Assembly constituencies begins

Agartala (Tripura): Re-polling has begun in six booths of Tripura Assembly constituencies on Monday. The Election Commision (EC) had ordered the fresh voting in – Dhanpur, Sonamura, Teliamura, Kadamtala-Kurti, Ampinagar and Sabroom Assembly constituencies due to criticism from the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), which accused the Tripura election department of failing to carry out a proper election.

Declaring elections held in these polling stations as ‘void’, the poll panel said, it noticed that the number of electorates didn’t tally with the number of votes polled in four polling stations. Out of 60 constituencies, 59 went for polls on February 18. Elections in Charilam constituency were rescheduled for March 12, after the demise of one candidate. Meghalaya and Mizoram undergo polling on February 27, and results for the three northeastern states will be declared on March 3.