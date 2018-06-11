RBSE 10th Result 2018: Class 10 result declared by Rajasthan board, check now at rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results for class 10th examination today (June 11). Students who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the board’s official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in. The exams for RBSE Class 10 were conducted from March 15 to 26, 2018.

This year around 10, 80,000 students appeared for the exams. This year, a total of 33564 students did not turn up for the examination.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10th result 2018:

Step 1. Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board, rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link for Results

Step 3. Click on the link for Class 10 results

Step 4. Enter your roll number and submit

Step 5. Check your result, download it and take a print out.