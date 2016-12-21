RBI’s withdrawal of its order the biggest comedy: AAP

New Delhi: AAP today termed the RBI’s decision of withdrawing its order imposing restrictions on customers depositing demonetised notes over Rs 5,000 as the “biggest comedy” and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for the daily flip-flops.

AAP leader Ashutosh said the latest order by the Reserve Bank of India was its 60th directive in 50 days.

“This is the biggest comedy the nation has ever seen. After the RBI order stating that people will be questioned for depositing cash over Rs 5000, the Finance Minister had to say that people should not worry. But the banks continue to ask questions to their customers for depositing cash more than Rs 5000.

“There can’t be better example of any constitutional authority being belittled as banks have continued to ignore the Finance Minister,” he said.

The AAP leader also demanded that Modi should “apologise” to the nation for the daily flip-flops.

Under all-round attack, the Reserve Bank today did a U-turn on customers depositing demonetised notes over Rs 5,000 till December 30 by making it clear that there will be no questions asked either in case of one-time or repeat deposits if the accounts are KYC-compliant.

Such customers will also not be questioned by bank officials on why they had failed to deposit the old notes earlier.