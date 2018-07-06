RBI Recruitment 2018: RBI invites application for 166 Grade B officers post; read for details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited application form eligible candidates for the posts of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR, DEPR, and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams. There are a total of 166 vacancies including backlog vacancies. The applicants can apply in the prescribed format on rbi.org.in. The application submission process has started from July 3 and the last date for submission of the application form is July 23, 2018.

Steps to register

Step 1: Click on the ‘Direct Recruitment for the posts of officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – 2018’ button from www.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Follow the necessary steps given in the ‘How to apply’ page

Important Dates

Release of online application form: July 3, 2018

Online Payment of Application Fees / Intimation Charges: July 3, 2018, to July 23, 2018

Commencement of Phase-I exam: August 16, 2018

Commencement of Phase-II exam: September 7, 2018

Declaration of the final result: To be notified later

Age Limit

A candidate must be at least of 21 years old and must not be over the age of 30 years on the 1st of July, 2018, that is the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd July, 1988 and not later than 1st July, 1997.

For candidates possessing M.Phil. or PhD degrees, the upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years respectively. For category-wise relaxation in upper age limit, check detailed notification.

RBI recruitment 2018: Examination Pattern

The Examination will be in 2 phases — Phase-I and Phase-II and which will be followed by an interview.

The Phase-I examination will be objective type. Phase-I modules are — General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning.

The Phase-II examinations will have three papers — Paper-I on English (writing skills); Paper-II on Economic & Social Issues and Paper-III on optional subjects like Economics/Statistics, management, etc.

The exams will be held online and only successful candidates in the Phase-I will be able to appear for Phase-II. On the basis of Phase-II results, candidates will be called for the interview. The final selection will be done by adding marks of candidates in Phase-II (Paper-I + Paper-II + Paper-III) and Interview.