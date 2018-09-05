Free Press Journal
RBI announces preliminary examination result for Grade B officers; check at rbi.org.in

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 05, 2018 08:14 pm
Reserve bank of India has declared the preliminary examination result for the recruitment of Grade B officers. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at opportunities.rbi.org.in. The examinations for which the results were declared were Phase-I examination for Grade ‘B’ (General) (DR), Paper I examination for Grade B for DEPR, and Paper I for Grade B for DSIM.

Here is how to check the result of RBI Grade B preliminary exam result:

  1. Log in to the RBI’s Career website.
  2. Hover the cursor on ‘Current Vacancies’ and click on ‘Results’.
  3. Click on the link for the result published on September 5th.
  4. Click on the link for relevant examination.
  5. The document will contain the roll numbers of all the successful candidates.
  6. Alternatively, candidates can check the direct link for results for Phase-I exam for Grade B (General) (DR), Paper I for Grade B – DEPR, and Paper I for Grade B DSIM.


