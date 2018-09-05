RBI announces preliminary examination result for Grade B officers; check at rbi.org.in
Reserve bank of India has declared the preliminary examination result for the recruitment of Grade B officers. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at opportunities.rbi.org.in. The examinations for which the results were declared were Phase-I examination for Grade ‘B’ (General) (DR), Paper I examination for Grade B for DEPR, and Paper I for Grade B for DSIM.
Here is how to check the result of RBI Grade B preliminary exam result:
- Log in to the RBI’s Career website.
- Hover the cursor on ‘Current Vacancies’ and click on ‘Results’.
- Click on the link for the result published on September 5th.
- Click on the link for relevant examination.
- The document will contain the roll numbers of all the successful candidates.
- Alternatively, candidates can check the direct link for results for Phase-I exam for Grade B (General) (DR), Paper I for Grade B – DEPR, and Paper I for Grade B DSIM.