Rats chew up Rs 12 lakh worth currency notes in ATM

GUWAHATI: Rodent menace at a bank ATM in Assam’s Tinsukhia cost State Bank of India (SBI) Rs 12 lakhs. The rats are said to have chewed up currency notes worth Rs 12 lakh in the SBI ATM at Tinsukhia’s Laipuli area.

The incident is said to have taken place on May 20 but came to light only recently.

The machine is said to have stopped dispensing notes. When the service technician was called in, he was in for a shock. Around Rs 12,38,000 worth currency notes in Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations were reduced to rags.