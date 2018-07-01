Rape, assault filmed; three booked in AP

Amaravati : Two youths were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping an engineering student in Krishna district two years ago and filming the act on their mobile phone, police said. A third person was also arrested in the case as he allegedly received a copy of the video clip on his mobile and started blackmailing the girl’s family for money, they said. P Krishna Vamsi and K Siva Reddy, two engineering graduates, allegedly committed the crime in 2016 at Agiripalli after luring the girl to a room, police said.

They reportedly forwarded the clip to their friend D Praveen Kumar, they said. Police said the girl and Krishna Vamsi were friends. Fearing repercussions, the girl reportedly kept quiet all through but when she realised that a video clip of the crime was in circulation, she told her parents. The matter was then brought to the notice of the private college management, which called the two boys last year and let them off with a warning and asking them to delete the video clip from the mobile. The girl continued with her studies but her family started receiving telephone calls from Praveen in recent days demanding money following which her father filed a complaint with police on Friday.

The police arrested the three youths on Saturday, Nuzividu sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ch GV Prasad said. While Vamsi and Reddy were preparing for their competitive exams, Praveen was working as public relations exec in charge with a private firm, the SDPO said. “We have sent the girl for medical examination. Further investigation is underway,” he added.