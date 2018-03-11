Rane offered RS seat Fadnavis getting him out of the way

Mumbai : Former chief minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane is being offered a Rajya Sabha seat by the BJP from its existing quota. He has reportedly accepted the offer.

By backing his candidature, CM Devendra Fadnavis is making sure that Rane stays ‘occupied’ in the national capital and steers clear of state politics. Announcing his decision in Mumbai on Saturday Rane said, “I am thankful to Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis for this opportunity.’’ However, he does not see it as an attempt to marginalise him in state politics. Said Rane,

‘’Though I’m going to Delhi I will return to state politics at the appropriate time. I will campaign for the party”. He will file the nomination papers on March 12 for elections due on March 23. Rane was a Konkan heavyweight but of late the opinion is that he is a spent force. Yet he has tremendous nuisance value as Congress party had found to its discomfort.

Political observers feel Rane will be ill at ease in parliamentary politics and will look for ways to return to his home state.

Elections for 6 Rajya Sabha seats from the state will take place on March 23. Union Minister Prakash Jawadekar has already filed his nominations for one seat. The BJP is yet to announce it’s third candidate. Media has been speculating whether it will be wild card entry for former Minister Eknath Khadse.