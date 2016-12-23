Ranchi shutdown over girl’s rape, murder has little impact

Ranchi: A shutdown called by various student organisations on Thursday demanding arrest of those involved in the gang rape and murder of a teenager last week had little impact here.

Although the shutdown supporters came out on roads shouting slogans in support of their demand, very few schools were closed and a large number of shops were also open.

Of late, Ranchi has witnessed a surge in rape cases. Until November this year, a total of 148 cases have been reported.

“The state government should hand over investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation as the state police have failed to identify the culprits.

“The Ranchi incident reminds one of the Nirbhaya case of 2012, which took place on the same date,” said Rahul Kumar, a student participating in the shutdown, told IANS.

Four years after the December 16 brutal gang rape of Nirbhaya in Delhi, the engineering student was allegedly raped and burnt to death in state capital Ranchi.

According to police, the burnt body of the Third-Year engineering student was found in a house in Buty Basti area of Sadar police station of Ranchi.

The girl was first gang-raped by some people known to her and later burnt, police believe. –IANS