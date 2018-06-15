Mumbai: Union minister of state for social justice and employment Ramdas Athawale today met public sector banks to take stock of loans given by them under various government schemes, to the weaker section.

Banks offer loans to people from the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribes under government schemes such as the Mudra, Standup India, Venture Capital and credit enhancement guarantee, among others.

“We have asked banks to provide us the details of loans disbursed in FY18 to SC/ST people under various government schemes,” Athawale told reporters after the meeting.

He also urged lenders to speed up the clearance of loan applications of the people from this section.’ Nearly a dozen state-run lenders, including State Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and United Bank of India, among others attended the meeting.