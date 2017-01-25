Ram temple will be built if BJP wins full majority: Maurya

New Delhi: BJP, on Tuesday, raked up again the contentious issue of Ram Temple before the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 11, saying a “grand” temple will be built in Ayodhya if BJP secures an outright majority.

“Ram Mandir is a subject of faith. It is not going to be built in two months. The temple will be constructed after the elections. BJP will come to power with a full majority,” party’s Uttar Pradesh chief Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters here.

He also hit out at Akhilesh Yadav, saying the UP chief minister is neither with Backward Classes nor Dalits, “he only betrays”.

His remark came after Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no fresh caste certificates are issued to those belonging to 17 Other Backward Classes (OBC) groups.