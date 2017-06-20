Ram Nath Kovind for President: Who is in favour, and who is not

Amit Shah yesterday raised the curtain and ended all speculations over NDA’s Presidential candidate by announcing the name of Ram Nath Kovind. According to media reports, Ram Nath Kovind is said to be very close to PM Modi. Currently, the Governor of Bihar, he has been associated with the BJP from a very long time, and has also been a Rajya Sabha member.

As soon as Ram Nath’s name was announced, every political party around India started talking about him. Few are in support of Ram Nath while some are opposing BJP’s candidate.

Here is how political parties of the NDA, as well as the Opposition, reacted to BJP’s announcement:

Congress: Gulam Nabi Azad came forward and addressed the media on the issue. He stated that Congress will not be reacting immediately to the BJP’s choice of the presidential nominee. The leader added on June 22, Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be presiding over a meeting of major Opposition leaders, where a final decision, will be taken.

CPI: Opposing the newly elected candidate of BJP, CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy told PTI “He is from RSS ranks. He was president of Dalit BJP Morcha…Sangh Pariwar organisation. Definitely, we will put up a candidate. Anybody from RSS…we will fight,”

Trinamool Congress: “In order to support someone, we must know the person. Candidate should be someone who will be beneficial for the country. Opposition will meet on 22nd June, only then we can announce our decision. I am not for a moment saying that the Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is unfit to be the President. I have spoken to 2 or 3 other Opposition leaders, they are also surprised. There are other big Dalit leaders in India. He was leader of Dalit Morcha of BJP, so they have made him candidate. Office of President is a key post. Someone of stature of Pranab Da, or even Sushma Swaraj or Advani ji may have been made the candidate,” the statement from Mamata Banerjee said.

TDT: Telugu Desam Party is in full support of BJP decision and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised the Prime Minister for choosing the right candidate for the highest post.

Shiv Sena: “If the name of Kovind is being put forward with a view to garner Dalit votes, then the Sena is not interested. Sena has never indulged in the politics of hiding behind someone. We shall decide on whether or not to support the candidature of Kovind tomorrow,” Thackeray said on Monday.

BSP: BSP Chief Mayawati welcome the decision of the BJP to choose Ram Nath Kovind as the presidential candidate, but still had some reservations. Things could change if the Opposition puts up another Dalit candidate with better credentials than Kovind.

CPI(M): The party secretary Sitaram Yechury hinted that party can discuss the candidate name with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on June 22.

JD(U): Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar seemed happy that the name of Ram Nath Kovind was put up. Addressing the media Nitish Kumar said, “He has done exemplary work as the Governor of Bihar; worked with impartiality and has maintained an ideal relationship with the state government,” said Nitish. “As far as support is concerned, can’t say anything right now. It is too early to say,” Nitish added.