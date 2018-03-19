Ram Janmabhumi needs another sacrifice from Hindu community: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

Ayodhya (UP): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinay Katiyar has stoked controversy by saying that “Ram Janmabhumi” needs another sacrifice from the Hindu community.

“I believe Ram Janmabhumi is demanding another sacrifice, and the Hindu community should get ready for this. The way Mulayam Singh Yadav fired shots on December 6, 1992 and many people were killed, another such revolution needs to be instigated and our Hindu community must be ready for martyrdom,” Katiyar told ANI.

Katiyar was referring to the Babri Masjid demolition incident that took place on December 6, 1992, when former Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered firing on the Hindu karsevaks resulting in several deaths. Thousands of Hindu karsevaks had demolished the mosque and around 2,000 people were killed in the riots that followed. Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute is a century old point of a tussle between Hindus and Muslims. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court, which began hearing the final arguments in the case on February 8.