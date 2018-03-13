Rajya Sabha proceedings disrupted for 7th day amid ruckus by opposition

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday, minutes after it reassembled at 2 p.m, without transacting any business amid ruckus by opposition TDP and AIADMK members over various issues.

As soon as the House met in the afternoon, some members came near the Chair’s podium holding placards. Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien repeatedly asked the agitating members to go back to their seats, but they did not relent. Kurien then adjourned the House for the day.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion under adjournment motion on the Rs 12,600-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam and other frauds in various public sector banks.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has rejected the opposition’s demand for a discussion under rules which allow suspension of all listed business or entail voting (Rules 267 and 168).

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs have been demanding special financial assistance from the Centre for Andhra Pradesh, while the AIADMK MPs were protesting over distribution of Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. When the House met for in the morning, Chairman Naidu adjourned it till 2 p.m, after his appeal to the members to not display placards etc., or make noise fell on deaf ears.