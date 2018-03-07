Rajya Sabha polls: Jaya Bachchan to be Samajwadi Party’s candidate from UP

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan is likely to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, sources said on Wednesday. Bachchan was chosen over seven times Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Hardoi constituency, Naresh Agrawal.

“Jaya Bachchan was consistently loyal to the Samajwadi Party, its system and hierarchy. She has proved to be better a politician than Naresh Agrawal,” Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh told ANI.

Rajya Sabha elections for 10 Uttar Pradesh seats are scheduled for March 23. However, Bachchan’s third term in the Upper House comes to an end on April 3.