Rajya Sabha polls: Horse trading, counter strategies heat up political scenario in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): With Rajya Sabha elections round the corner, Andhra Pradesh political scenario has heated up. Polling for three Rajya Sabha MP seats for Andhra Pradesh will be conducted on March 23.

As per the present number of MLAs, there are chances for ruling TDP to win two seats, and YSRCP to get one seat. But with changed arithmetic, the TDP is reportedly trying to pull the third seat into its kitty. Tenure of Chiranjeevi, Renuka Chowdary, and CM Ramesh, the Rajya Sabha members from the state will expire on April 2.

Andhra Pradesh has 175 MLAs. Of them 103 belong to TDP, 67 from YSRCP, four from BJP and one nominated. One Rajya Sabha seat needs 44 MLAs votes. Accordingly, TDP can get two Rajya Sabha berths with 88 votes. Though YSRCP has 67 MLAs, 23 of them changed guard to TDP, leaving only 44 MLAs. In normal conditions, YSRCP can win one seat easily.

However, TDP has 15 more MLAs and 1 nominated MLA. Their alliance party BJP has four MLAs and 23 MLAs from YSRCP will also vote for TDP candidate. Altogether, 43 MLAs will vote for TDP for the third seat. In such case, if TDP can pull one more MLA, they can gain third Rajya Sabha berth also. This situation is leading to speculation of horse trading.

On the other hand, YSRCP is planning counter-strategy to retain its MLAs and win one seat. “In Rajya Sabha elections, TDP has a chance for two seats and YSRCP has a chance for one seat. But TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in conspiracies to pull away even that single seat. For the same, they are planning to file nomination for the third seat also. TDP had bought 23 of our MLAs. Now also they are trying to play similar tactics. We are efficiently countering it. Meanwhile, some MLAs who changed guard are repenting now, for loss of credibility and no hopes of winning the election in future. TDP has already killed democracy in the state, violated the constitution by making our MLAs ministers in their cabinet. We demand TDP not to resort to horse trading,” said. Malladi Vishnu, YSRCP leader.