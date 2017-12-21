Rajya Sabha: Jaya Bachchan disappointed over uproar during Sachin Tendulkar’s debut speech

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Thursday expressed disappointment over the uproar by the politicians in the house, when MP Sachin Tendulkar was about deliver his debut speech, and said it is a matter of shame that the latter was not allowed to speak.

“Sachin Tendulkar has earned name for India at the world stage. It is a matter of shame that he was not allowed to speak, even when everyone knew it was on today’s agenda. Are only politicians allowed to speak?” she asked.

“If a person is treated like this, why would he come to the house?” she added, in a reply to the allegations that the master blaster rarely attends the sessions of the Parliament.

Earlier in the house, Sachin did not get a chance to speak as the uproar over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks on Dr. Manmohan Singh forced an adjournment of the house.