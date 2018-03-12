Rajya Sabha elections: JP Nadda all set to be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda is all set to get elected unopposed from the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal falling vacant on April 2.

The seat is falling vacant on April 2 following the expiry of Nadda’s first term. The minister is seeking a re-election and is the only candidate in the fray. The Congress today formally announced that it would not contest the seat. The victory of the BJP candidate was a foregone conclusion as it has strength of 44 in the 68-member House, followed by the Congress with 21, BPI (M) with 1 and two independent candidates.

The last date of filing nominations is tomorrow, scrutiny of nomination papers would take place on March 13 and the last date of withdrawal is March 15. Nadda was elected unopposed in 2012 also. Some other leaders, including former chief minister Shanta Kumar, deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and sitting Rajya Sabha member Viplov Thakur were also elected unopposed. There are three Rajya Sabha seats in Himachal and while the Congress has two seats and the BJP has one.