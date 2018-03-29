Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday

New Delhi : The Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned till Monday soon after it met after the lunch break.As soon as the House was reconvened at 3.40 p.m., Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien tried to take up a short duration discussion on banking fraud to be moved by BJP’s Roopa Ganguly and Janata Dal United’s Harivansh.

However, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma objected to it, asking the Chair as to why the notices given by the opposition leaders on the same topic (bank fraud) were not being accepted.

“Why are our notices on bank fraud not being accepted though notices from the members of the ruling party are accepted? As per the rules, we must be informed, the House must be informed, as to why our notices were not in order,” he said. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said that if the members did not want the short duration discussion, then other business can be taken up. Earlier, AIADMK member A. Navaneethakrishnan said that back in Tamil Nadu, people were asking AIADMK MPs to resign from Parliament since they could not do anything about the Cauvery water issue. Amid the pandemonium, Kurien adjourned the House till Monday.