Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protests

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m., minutes after it met for the day, on Tuesday. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House after the opposition insisted on a discussion on the Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam under Rule 168, which Naidu rejected.

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy raised a point of order, saying that he had given a notice under Rule 168 for discussion on the PNB scam and had fulfilled all the conditions laid down in the rules but still his notice was rejected by the Chair. Roy said that this denial by the Chair went against the “principles of natural justice”.

Naidu said that he was ready to allow discussion on the issue under Rule 176. However, the opposition persisted with its demand. Meanwhile, a few members stood up and moved towards the Chair’s podium with placards. Naidu then adjourned the House. Minutes earlier, he had appealed to all the members of the Upper House of Parliament not to display placards and banners as it was against the rules.