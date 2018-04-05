Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after TDP, AIADMK members stage protest over various issues

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Thursday after TDP and AIADMK members protested over various issues forcing Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House till 2 p.m.

As soon as the House met for the day, some newly-elected members took the oath of office. After papers were laid and statements were made by ministers, TDP members trooped near the Chairman’s podium shouting slogans such as “Save Andhra Pradesh”. The AIADMK members were seen raking up the issue of setting up of the Cauvery Management Board.

Meanwhile, TMC member Shukhendu Shekar Roy raised a point of order questioning the moving of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2013 by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday and demanded the legislation be recalled. Naidu said the necessary corrections will be made.