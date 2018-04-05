New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday saw repeated adjournments and was finally discontinued for the day amid pandemonium.

As soon as the House met at 2 pm after an earlier adjournment, members belonging to the AIADMK, the TDP, the Trinamool Congress and YSR Congress came near the Chair’s podium, holding placards and shouting slogans on different issues.

While TDP and YSR Congress members demanded “justice for Andhra Pradesh”, the AIADMK pitched for setting up a Cauvery Management Board and the Trinamool members protested with placards against the shutting down of loss-making public sector unit, Burn Standard Company Ltd in West Bengal.

Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien said he would resume the division of votes on the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill that could not be done on Wednesday due to disorder in the House.

“If a member asks for the division of votes, the Chair has to comply. So I will start from where I left yesterday (Wednesday),” Kurien said, asking the agitating members to go back to their seats so that voting could start.

However, the protesting members did not budge and kept on shouting slogans.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel asked the protesting members to allow the House to pass the anti-corruption bill and other legislations. But this was not conceded.

Soon, Congress members too joined others near the podium.

Kurien then adjourned the House for 15 minutes, observing that he was unable to proceed with discussion “due to unruly behaviour of some members”.

The House then reassembled at 2.26 pm but the members resumed their protests.

Kurien threatened to suspend the protesting members, saying: “I have two options. Either I go for division of votes or a motion is moved to remove all the members in the ‘well’. Thereby you will lose all your voting rights.”

He urged the members to take part in the voting and reject the Bill through their vote if they were opposed to it.

As sloganeering continued, Kurien again said: “Should I proceed with the suspension motion?”

However, when the protesting members did not budge from their positions, Kurien adjourned the House for the day.