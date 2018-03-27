Rajya Sabha adjourned for day following noisy protests

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was today adjourned for the day amid noisy protests by AIADMK and TDP members over various issues even as most members wanted to bid farewell to about 40 retiring colleagues.

As soon as the House was adjourned for the day, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad was heard urging members not to leave the House and remain seated. Most of the members, including those from the BJP and opposition parties, remain seated. However, after about 10 minutes most members from treasury benches left the House. Union minister and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley was seen interacting with several opposition members including Azad.

Later at around 12 all the protesting Congress and BSP members too left the House. Earlier in the day Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu first adjourned the House for 15 minutes following protest by AIADMK and TDP. When the House reassembled, Naidu again made an appeal to protesting AIADMK members to sit down and let the farewell process start.

However, AIADMK members remained standing and sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was present in the House. As AIADMK members did not relent, the House was adjourned for the day even as the entire opposition expressed surprise over the abrupt adjournment.