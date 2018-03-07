Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests by AIADMK, TDP members
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday following protests by members of the AIADMK and TDP. Minutes after the House assembled, the AIADMK members approached Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu’s podium, carrying placards and shouting slogans on the Cauvery water issue, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2 p.m.
