Rudy lauds PM Modi, taunts ‘vacationing’ Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Thursday poked fun at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and said the latter seems disconnected with the ongoing developments in the nation as he was on a vacation.

Rudy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government is making all efforts to serve all sections of the society.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is taking care of people from all walks of life. It is happening after a long time in our nation that all sections of the society are being looked after, several schemes for different sections of society are being implemented by the Modi government, I guess this is disturbing the Congress,” Rudy told ANI.

“I guess Rahul Gandhi was on a vacation (and) that’s why he has got disconnected with what is happening in the nation. And that’s why is making such comments,” he added.

Rahul, who yesterday led the Congress Working Committee’s meeting at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium in the absence of party president Sonia Gandhi, alleged that the Prime Minister has in the last two years destroyed institutions that were built over many years.

“Modi ji has done in two years, what we haven’t done in 60 years. He has destroyed institutions that were built over many years. The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) for example. The RSS and the BJP have ruined the RBI… Notes ban was a personal decision of Modi ji that was forced upon the RBI,” Rahul said.

“His demonetisation decision has been the worst decision of India’s history. Never before has a Prime Minister taken such an incompetent and badly thought out decision. I assure you there will be ‘acche din’ (good times) when the Congress returns to power in 2019,” he added.