Rajini denounces violence against cops

Chennai : Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday said assault on policemen on duty should be nipped in the bud. In a tweet along with a video clip of policemen being attacked by protesters opposed to the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday, he said: “Such violent culture, if not nipped in the bud, would pose a great danger to the nation.”

Rajinikanth called for more stringent law to punish those who attack uniformed policemen.

On Tuesday, members of different organisations, including movie directors, protested against the IPL cricket matches to be held in Chepauk stadium demanding a Cauvery Management Board from the Central government.

In the video clip posted by Rajinikanth, a protester is seen hitting two policemen without any provocation.

Meanwhile, a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) worker on Wednesday died, after he came in contact with a high-voltage electric wire inTindivanam, during a protest over the demand of Cauvery Management Board (CMB).