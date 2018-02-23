Rajasthan: UK national sexually molested in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): A UK national was allegedly sexually molested by two bike-borne assailants on Thursday in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. The woman has filed a complaint with police who are trying to nab the culprits with the help of CCTV footage.

“Two men on a motorcycle grabbed me. The incident shocked me. The police are tracking the culprits using CCTV footage. Jodhpur is a beautiful city, I hope incidents like these do not happen here,” the victim said. The police said that the woman was molested while she was returning to the hostel. “We are examining CCTV footage and investigation is on to nab the accused,” said police.