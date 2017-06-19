Rajasthan: Ten peacocks found dead in Mandalgarh

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident here in Mandalgarh, ten peacocks were found dead in the forests of Ganeshpura.

After conducting preliminary investigation of the matter and post-mortem of the bodies, the police revealed that the peacocks died of strangulation. The natives suspect that the killings are based on criminal intent.

The incident came to light on Saturday night, when natives who were strolling in the forests found five dead peacocks and reported the same to the police. After information was received, the police registered a case against a group of unknown persons and began investigating the matter.

Following this, the natives found five more peacocks on Sunday and immediately alerted the police, who subsequently took possession of the corpses and informed the forest department officer on duty.

Further details are awaited.