Rajasthan police lodges FIR on obscene video circulating on social media platforms

Jaipur, Three video clips showing local girls in compromising positions with different men have gone viral in Ajmer, prompting the police to lodge an FIR against unidentified persons. It is suspected by the police that the clips were being used to blackmail girls and, as no victim or family has lodged a case, the police suo moto filed an FIR in the matter yesterday. “A case was registered with Ramganj police station yesterday by the SHO and efforts are on to identify the accused seen in the video clips,” IG Ajmer Malini Srivastava said. People are not forthcoming to register cases and that is why we have registered a case. Somebody has circulated the clips, so we lodged the case under relevant sections and as soon as we come to know about the culprit, we will take action,” she said.

She said apart from the video clips, there are some pictures also.

SP Rajendra Singh said there are three clips which were uploaded on social media sites and circulated on WhatsApp by unidentified person. Another police official said the girls belong to local villages and study in an educational institute in Ajmer and the victim girls and their family members are not willing to come forward. The FIR was registered by the SHO of Ramganj police station Ajaykant under section 292 of the IPC, 3 and 4/6 of Indecent Representation of Women’s act and 64-A of the IT act against unidentified person and a team has been formed to investigate the matter.