Rajasthan govt’s controversial bill to amend IPC, CrPC challenged in HC

Jaipur : The Vasundhara Raje government’s tabling of a controversial bill on Monday that seeks to protect public servants and judges from prosecution and bar the media from reporting on allegations against them without its prior sanction drew widespread criticism from various quarters, inclding BJP rebel MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari.

“This is a kala kanoon (black law) and I am against it,” Tiwari told reporters. “It is undemocratic and unconstitutional,” he said.

But the Centre defended the bill with Union minister for law and justice PP Chaudhury saying it was a “balanced” measure keeping interests of everyone in mind.

Activist Bhagwat Gour filed a petition in the Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court challenging the ordinance, calling it “arbitrary and mala fide”.

The petition contends that the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, was “in contravention of fundamental rights as enshrined under Part-III of the Constitution of India”, said Gour’s counsel A K Jain.

According to the counsel, the ordinance amends the provisions of sections 156 and 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and inserts Section 228-B in the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While section 156 gives police officers the power to investigate a “cognisable case”, Section 190 deals with cognisance of offences by magistrates.

He claimed that by inserting CrPC sections 156(3) and 190(1), protection from investigation for on-duty action has been extended to each and every public servant defined under any law – panches, sarpanches, members or office-bearers of cooperative society, MPs, MLAs, members of cooperation and employees of universities.

He said that the ordinance was violative of Article 14 (equality before law), Article 19 (Freedom of Speech) and Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution).

In the Assembly, the opposition Congress strongly opposed the bill and staged a walkout.

BJP MLA Ghanshaym Tiwari, who had expressed opposition to the ordinance, walked out of the Assembly twice when he was not allowed by the Speaker to raise a point of order. In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, BJP has 160 MLAs while the Congress has 24 members.

Pilot, Congress leaders detained

Jaipur : Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot and several party leaders were briefly detained by the police in Jaipur on Monday soon after they took out a march against the state government’s criminal laws amendment bill. After the Rajasthan Assembly session was adjourned for the day, Congress MLAs and leaders assembled at Jyoti Nagar T-point in the city, from where Pilot was to lead a march to the Raj Bhawan to hand over a representation against the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2017.