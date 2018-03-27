Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IPL2018
#RahulGandhi
#FacebookDataScandal
#PNBScam
#NoConfidenceMotion
#MohammedShami
Home / India / Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in Wedding hall

Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in Wedding hall

— By PTI | Mar 27, 2018 05:30 pm
FOLLOW US:

Jaipur: A fire today broke out at a wedding hall here but fortunately no one was inured in the blaze which was controlled by ten fire tenders, officials said.

The tenders conducted 20 ferries, Fire Officer Jalaj Ghasia said.

He said the structure of the marriage hall was gutted to fire.

Fortunately, no function was scheduled at the venue, police said.

DCP (West) Ashok Gupta said a short circuit appeared to be the cause of the fire.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK