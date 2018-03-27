Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in Wedding hall

Jaipur: A fire today broke out at a wedding hall here but fortunately no one was inured in the blaze which was controlled by ten fire tenders, officials said.

Fire broke out at a marriage hall in Jaipur’s Sirsi Road; 5 fire tenders & police present on the spot. More details awaited #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/b4sAqsG63U — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018



The tenders conducted 20 ferries, Fire Officer Jalaj Ghasia said.

He said the structure of the marriage hall was gutted to fire.

Fortunately, no function was scheduled at the venue, police said.

DCP (West) Ashok Gupta said a short circuit appeared to be the cause of the fire.