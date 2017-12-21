Rajasthan: Doctors continue strike despite court order

Jaipur: Agitating government doctors in Rajasthan continued their strike today despite high court’s direction asking them to resume their duties in hospitals where services have taken a hit.

The in-service government doctors went on an indefinite strike on December 16 against the arrest of some of their fellows under the Rajathan Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA). The act was invoked after the doctors threatened that they would go on strike. The Rajasthan high court had on Tuesday directed the doctors to resume their work and assured them that no doctor would be arrested.

The doctors, however, continued their strike. As many as 86 doctors had been arrested before the high court’s directive on Tuesday. Doctors are accusing the government of not executing the promises made to them last month. They also accuse it of taking vindictive action against them.

The strike has hit the health services across the state and the patients have been left on god’s mercy. Major operations in various district hospitals had to be postponed due to the strike. Services at the SMS hospital in Jaipur also remained affected. Dr Ajay Chaudhary, president of the All Rajasthan In-Service Government Doctors Association, accused the government of taking oppressive measures against the doctors. He also claimed a threat to his life.