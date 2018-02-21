Rajasthan: BJP MLA Kalyan Singh passes away

Nathdwara: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kalyan Singh passed away at the GBH American Hospital in Udaipur from prolonged illness today. Singh, an MLA from Rajasthan’s Nathdwara, was suffering from cancer since last three years.

On Tuesday night, when his health deteriorated he was taken to the hospital in Udaipur. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has expressed condolences on the demise of the BJP MLA.