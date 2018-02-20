Rajasthan: 83-year-old married man ‘ties knot’ with 30-year-old, all for a son

Jaipur: It was a wedding with a difference. The smiling bridegroom on the horse in the ‘baraat’ in Rajasthan’s Karauli was 83 and on his way to enter into a second marriage with a woman who is just 30 years old, so that he could get a son to look after his ancestral property. Officials said they were looking into the incident, which is technically a crime as the man is already married.

The marriage took place in Samrada village of the district and according to witnesses, residents of 12 adjoining villages were invited to attend the ceremony where all rituals were followed. A huge crowd turned out to see a smiling Sukram Bairava dressed in all the finery of a bridegroom mount the horse to lead the ‘baarat’ and marry the woman who is over half a century younger.

According to information, Bairava lost his only son 20 years ago to a critical disease, and since he owns considerable property, wanted a son to take care of it. His wife Batto agreed to him marrying again in the hope he could get a son. The couple also have two daughters who are both married.

The only agenda for this marriage is to have a son, said Bairava, while his first wife said that they need a son who can look after their property, which includes extensive lands in Rajasthan and a plot in Delhi. As Bairava’s act is technically bigamy, which is illegal under the law, IANS tried to contact the District Collector but he was unreachable.

Reached for comment, Additional District Magistrate Rajnarayan Sharma said the Collector was on leave while he was himself in court, but added he will visit the village to know about the matter. “Presently, I am not aware of this incident,” he added, asking that Zila Parishad chief Surendra Maheshwari be contacted. Maheshwari, who initially expressed his ignorance of the matter, told IANS that he has issued orders for a thorough investigation in the issue.

A team comprising the tehsildar, the block development officer and the local station house officer has been formed and directed to visit the location and confirm the news. Once a detailed report is received, the administration will take action against the accused, the husband for marrying twice, and the wife, who in the greed of a son, is encouraging the crime, he added.