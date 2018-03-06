Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Oscars2018
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#RIPSridevi
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Rajasthan: 3 dead, 10 injured in collision between 2 trucks

Rajasthan: 3 dead, 10 injured in collision between 2 trucks

— By PTI | Mar 06, 2018 03:30 pm
FOLLOW US:

Jaipur: Three persons were killed and 10 injured in a collision between two trucks in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan today, the police said.

The incident occurred in Gulabpura area. All the victims were travelling in a mini-truck, they said.

Mini-truck driver Mahboob (23) and another person, Allabaksh, died on the spot while Mohammad Shahadat died during treatment, the police said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK