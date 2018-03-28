Raj: Hate crime accused deified on Ram Navami

Jodhpur : Shambhu Lal Regar, accused of murdering a Muslim man, Afrazul, was deified in a procession taken out by right-wing groups on the occasion of Ram Navami here on Sunday, a matter which the police are now looking into, officials said. Regar, who is presently behind bars, is accused of hacking Afrazul in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. A chilling video of the hate-crime had gone viral sending shock-waves across the country.

In the procession taken out here, out of the several tableaux, one was dedicated to Regar, reports PTI.

A man, pickaxe in hand, posed as Regar while another lay on the ground, posing as the victim. A banner hailed Regar as someone who tried to fight ‘love-jihad’.

“Wake up Hindu brothers, save your sisters and daughters; Nation should be liberated of love jihad,” the message, in Hindi, said. It hailed Regar as someone who tried to eliminate ‘love-jihad’. Shockingly, some of the organisers even defended the brazen eulogising of a hate-crime accused.

Mahaveer Singh, an office bearer of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, justified the inclusion of the controversial tableau in the procession.

Terming “love-jihad” a big and serious issue, the VHP leader said if the government did not take any action and came out with a law pertaining on this matter, the country will be on the brink of a civil-war like situation.

“The government needs to be serious and act before this issue pushes the country to the brink of a civil war,” Mahaveer Singh said. Regar, he said, was an under-trial and could not be declared a criminal.